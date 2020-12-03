Shares of Piedmont Offic-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM) traded today at $16.23, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 85,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust specializes in the acquisition, ownership, management, and development of primarily office buildings located in major U.S. markets.

Over the past year, Piedmont Offic-Ahas traded in a range of $16.23 to $24.78 and are now at $17.48. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM) has potential upside of 10.1% based on a current price of $17.48 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.32 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $23.02.

