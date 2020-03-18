Shares of Phillips 66 Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $44.35. So far today approximately 303,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

Potential upside of 152.9% exists for Phillips 66, based on a current level of $45.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $114.59. Phillips 66 shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.67 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $99.52.

Phillips 66 share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.92 and the current low of $44.35 and are currently at $45.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

