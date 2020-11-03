Shares of Phillips 66 Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $58.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 764,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has potential upside of 96.2% based on a current price of $58.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $114.59. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.73 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $100.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Phillips 66 have traded between the current low of $58.34 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $58.39. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

