Shares of Pfizer Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded today at $28.27, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 35.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfizer Inc have traded between the current low of $28.27 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $28.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Potential upside of 40.2% exists for Pfizer Inc, based on a current level of $28.32 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.31 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.00.

Pfizer Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. Pfizer serves customers worldwide.

