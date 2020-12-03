Shares of Pfizer Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.25. So far today approximately 3.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 30.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Pfizer Inchas traded in a range of $30.25 to $44.56 and are now at $30.54. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Pfizer Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. Pfizer serves customers worldwide.

Pfizer Inc has overhead space with shares priced $30.54, or 23.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.43 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.39.

