Shares of Pentair Plc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.49. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 173,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Pentair Plchas traded in a range of $29.49 to $47.43 and are now at $29.85. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

Pentair Plc has overhead space with shares priced $29.85, or 38.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.53. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.16 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.87.

