Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.02. So far today approximately 520,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A have traded between the current low of $14.02 and a high of $35.15 and are now at $14.12. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

PBF Energy Inc. is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier. The Company offers unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. PBF's finished products are sold through long-term offtake and supply agreements.

Pbf Energy Inc-A has overhead space with shares priced $14.12, or 65.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $41.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.13 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.68.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pbf Energy Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have PBF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.