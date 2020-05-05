Shares of Paypal Holdings Has Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $126.28. So far today approximately 634,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.4 million shares.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company offers online payment solutions. PayPal Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is currently priced 31.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.03. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $108.04 and further support at its 50-day MA of $105.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paypal Holdings have traded between a low of $82.07 and a high of $126.28 and are now at $125.85, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

