Shares of Paypal Holdings Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $82.63. Approximately 882,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.1 million shares.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company offers online payment solutions. PayPal Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Paypal Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.45 and the current low of $82.63 and are currently at $84.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has potential upside of 2.1% based on a current price of $84.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.03. Paypal Holdings shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $109.41 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $112.54.

