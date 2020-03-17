Shares of Paychex Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $55.41. So far today approximately 903,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Paychex, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) has potential upside of 14.5% based on a current price of $56.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.10 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paychex Inc have traded between the current low of $55.41 and a high of $90.54 and are now at $56.19. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Paychex Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.67. Since that call, shares of Paychex Inc have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.