Shares of Paychex Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $67.40. So far today approximately 174,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Paychex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.54 and the current low of $67.40 and are currently at $67.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Paychex, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) is currently priced 4.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $64.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.41 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $85.41.

