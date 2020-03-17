Shares of Parker Hannifin Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $112.00. Approximately 168,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 72.1% for shares of Parker Hannifin based on a current price of $112.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $193.00. Parker Hannifin shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $183.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $194.65.

Over the past year, Parker Hannifinhas traded in a range of $112.00 to $215.94 and are now at $112.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 2.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures motion control products, including fluid power systems, electromechanical controls, and related components. The Company also produces fluid purification, fluid flow, process instrumentation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and electromagnetic shielding and thermal management products.

