Shares of Paramount Group Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.50. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 201,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Paramount Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.50 and a high of $15.11 and are now at $8.51. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Potential upside of 100.7% exists for Paramount Group, based on a current level of $8.51 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.46 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.59.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

