Shares of Pacwest Bancorp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.51. Approximately 101,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 191.4% exists for Pacwest Bancorp, based on a current level of $19.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $58.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.58 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.44.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pacwest Bancorp have traded between the current low of $19.51 and a high of $40.60 and are now at $19.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

