Shares of Paccar Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $51.73. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 232,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has potential upside of 40.9% based on a current price of $52.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.75. Paccar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.44 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $72.38.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paccar Inc have traded between the current low of $51.73 and a high of $83.41 and are now at $52.34. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

PACCAR Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, and related aftermarket distribution of parts. The Company also offers finance and leasing services to its customers and dealers.

