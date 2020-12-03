Shares of Paccar Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $58.24. So far today approximately 101,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Paccar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $58.24 and a high of $83.41 and are now at $58.86. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has potential upside of 25.3% based on a current price of $58.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.75. Paccar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $72.71 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $74.30.

PACCAR Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, and related aftermarket distribution of parts. The Company also offers finance and leasing services to its customers and dealers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paccar Inc and will alert subscribers who have PCAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.