Shares of Owens-Illinois Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $5.10. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 356,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Owens-Illinoishas traded in a range of $5.10 to $20.14 and are now at $5.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. manufactures glass packaging products. The Company produces glass containers for malt beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink low-alcohol refreshers, liquor, wine, food, tea, juice, and pharmaceuticals. Owens-Illinois sells its products to customers around the world.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) has potential upside of 361.5% based on a current price of $5.57 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.87 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.22.

