Shares of Owens-Illinois Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.62. So far today approximately 523,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens-Illinois have traded between the current low of $6.62 and a high of $20.14 and are now at $6.74. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

There is potential upside of 280.9% for shares of Owens-Illinois based on a current price of $6.74 and an average consensus analyst price target of $25.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.55 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $12.55.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. manufactures glass packaging products. The Company produces glass containers for malt beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink low-alcohol refreshers, liquor, wine, food, tea, juice, and pharmaceuticals. Owens-Illinois sells its products to customers around the world.

