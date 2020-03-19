Shares of Owens Corning Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded today at $31.04, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 118,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Owens Corning has overhead space with shares priced $32.27, or 63.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.91 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $59.21.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens Corning have traded between the current low of $31.04 and a high of $68.72 and are now at $32.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 3.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

