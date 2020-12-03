Shares of Owens Corning Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.26. So far today approximately 88,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

Potential upside of 124.9% exists for Owens Corning, based on a current level of $39.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $59.55 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens Corning have traded between the current low of $39.26 and a high of $68.72 and are now at $39.58. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

