Shares of Oneok Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.44. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares.

Oneok Inc has overhead space with shares priced $16.53, or 74.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.00. Oneok Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.36 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $69.98.

ONEOK, Inc. is a diversified energy company. The Company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oneok Inc have traded between the current low of $16.44 and a high of $78.48 and are now at $16.53. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

