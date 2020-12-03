Shares of Oneok Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.75. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 324,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

ONEOK, Inc. is a diversified energy company. The Company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Oneok Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.75 and a high of $78.48 and are now at $29.75. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

There is potential upside of 118.5% for shares of Oneok Inc based on a current price of $29.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $65.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.73 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oneok Inc and will alert subscribers who have OKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.