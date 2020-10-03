Shares of Omnicom Group Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.15. So far today approximately 140,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Omnicom Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.15 and a high of $85.05 and are now at $61.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Potential upside of 32.1% exists for Omnicom Group, based on a current level of $61.15 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.35.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

