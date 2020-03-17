Shares of Omega Healthcare Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) traded today at $18.06, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 519,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) has potential upside of 56.6% based on a current price of $18.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.18 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omega Healthcare have traded between the current low of $18.06 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $18.39. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

