Shares of Olin Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) traded today at $9.34, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 277,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Olin Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.34 and a high of $25.35 and are now at $9.36. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Potential upside of 317.7% exists for Olin Corp, based on a current level of $9.36 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.10. Olin Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.33 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $18.30.

Olin Corporation manufactures chemicals and ammunition products. The Company manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. Olin also manufactures products that include sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and industrial cartridges.

