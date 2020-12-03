Shares of Old Repub Intl Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.02. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 196,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Potential upside of 47.2% exists for Old Repub Intl, based on a current level of $16.30 and analysts' average consensus price target of $24.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.21 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.60.

Old Repub Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and the current low of $16.02 and are currently at $16.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management services. The Company provides services for a variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title, and life and health insurance fields.

