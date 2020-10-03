Shares of Old Repub Intl Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.63. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 114,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Old Repub Intl has overhead space with shares priced $18.91, or 21.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $24.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.37 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Old Repub Intl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.63 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $18.91. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management services. The Company provides services for a variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title, and life and health insurance fields.

