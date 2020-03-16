Shares of Oge Energy Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) traded today at $30.02, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 93,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) has potential upside of 13.5% based on a current price of $30.98 and analysts' consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.18 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.19.

OGE Energy Corp., through its principal subsidiary Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to wholesale and retail customers in communities in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company, through Enogex Inc., operates natural gas transmission and gathering pipelines, has interests in gas processing plants, and markets electricity.

Over the past year, Oge Energy Corphas traded in a range of $30.02 to $46.43 and are now at $30.98. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

