Shares of Oceaneering Intl Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII) traded at a new 52-week low today of $3.01. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 585,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oceaneering Intl have traded between the current low of $3.01 and a high of $21.29 and are now at $3.10. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Oceaneering Intl has overhead space with shares priced $3.10, or 84.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.66 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.49.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

