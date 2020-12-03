Shares of Occidental Pete Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded today at $9.95, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 4.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Occidental Pete have traded between the current low of $9.95 and a high of $68.83 and are now at $9.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

There is potential upside of 748.3% for shares of Occidental Pete based on a current price of $9.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.41. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.13 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals. Occidental also gathers, treats, processes, transports, stores, trades and markets crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, condensate and carbon dioxide (CO2) and generates and markets power.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.