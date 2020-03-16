Shares of Ny Comm Bancorp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.76. Approximately 315,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Ny Comm Bancorphas traded in a range of $8.76 to $13.79 and are now at $9.45. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 37.0% for shares of Ny Comm Bancorp based on a current price of $9.45 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.35 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.

