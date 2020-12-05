Shares of Nvidia Corp Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded at a new 52-week high today of $326.90. Approximately 3.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nvidia Corp have traded between a low of $132.60 and a high of $326.90 and are now at $321.76, which is 143% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently priced 14.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $265.57 and further support at its 200-day MA of $223.24.

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The Company offers products that provides interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

