Shares of Nucor Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.75. Approximately 542,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Nucor Corp has overhead space with shares priced $29.99, or 59.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $73.77. Nucor Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nucor Corp have traded between the current low of $29.75 and a high of $61.17 and are now at $29.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures steel products. The Company's products include carbon and alloy steel, steel joints, steel deck, cold finished steel, steel grinding balls, steel bearing products, and metal building systems. Nucor also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, HBI, and DRI, supplies ferro-alloys, processes ferrous, and nonferrous scrap.

