Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.53. Approximately 215,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company. The Company distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. Nu Skin Enterprises markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Nu Skin Enterprises provides marketing and distribution of technology-based products through Big Planet, Inc.

In the past 52 weeks, Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.53 and a high of $64.90 and are now at $14.65. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.26% lower and 4.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 426.7% exists for Nu Skin Enterp-A, based on a current level of $14.65 and analysts' average consensus price target of $77.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.63.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nu Skin Enterp-A and will alert subscribers who have NUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.