Shares of Nrg Energy Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded today at $27.22, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 557,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Nrg Energyhas traded in a range of $27.22 to $43.66 and are now at $27.33. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

Nrg Energy has overhead space with shares priced $27.33, or 23.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.11 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.26.

