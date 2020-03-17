Shares of Norfolk Southern Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $125.53. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 340,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norfolk Southern have traded between the current low of $125.53 and a high of $219.88 and are now at $126.82. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has potential upside of 23.2% based on a current price of $126.82 and analysts' consensus price target of $156.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $189.21 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $194.86.

