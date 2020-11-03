Shares of Nordstrom Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded today at $24.81, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 895,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

Nordstrom Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.20 and the current low of $24.81 and are currently at $24.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 2.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

Nordstrom Inc has overhead space with shares priced $24.81, or 51.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $50.93. Nordstrom Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $38.22.

