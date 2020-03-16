Shares of Nisource Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) traded today at $19.56, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 367,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.7 million shares.

Nisource Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.67 and the current low of $19.56 and are currently at $22.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

Potential upside of 22.7% exists for Nisource Inc, based on a current level of $22.01 and analysts' average consensus price target of $27.02. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.48 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.69.

