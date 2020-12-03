Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $76.64. Approximately 800,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between the current low of $76.64 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $76.72. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) is currently priced 6.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $71.51. Nike Inc -Cl B shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $98.53.

NIKE, Inc. designs, develops, and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products worldwide to retail stores, through its own stores, subsidiaries, and distributors.

