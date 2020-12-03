Shares of Nielsen Holdings Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.87. Approximately 117,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Nielsen Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.57 and the current low of $13.87 and are currently at $13.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

There is potential upside of 186.9% for shares of Nielsen Holdings based on a current price of $13.89 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.13 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.13.

