Shares of News Corp-Cl A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.21. So far today approximately 386,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 66.8% for shares of News Corp-Cl A based on a current price of $10.40 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.34. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.42 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.74.

Over the past year, News Corp-Cl Ahas traded in a range of $10.21 to $15.07 and are now at $10.40. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.

