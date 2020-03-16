Shares of New Resident Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded today at $10.25, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 81.1% exists for New Resident, based on a current level of $10.43 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.89. New Resident shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.63 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $16.36.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between the current low of $10.25 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $10.43. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 1.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

