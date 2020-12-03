Shares of New Resident Fall to a New 52-Week Low

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.15. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.8 million shares.

Over the past year, New Residenthas traded in a range of $11.15 to $17.66 and are now at $11.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.

Potential upside of 66.6% exists for New Resident, based on a current level of $11.34 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.89. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $16.53.

