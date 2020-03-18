Shares of New Resident Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.17. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 3.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 158.9% for shares of New Resident based on a current price of $7.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.89. New Resident shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.57 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $16.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between the current low of $7.17 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $7.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New Resident and will alert subscribers who have NRZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.