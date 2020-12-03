Shares of New Jersey Res Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.74. So far today approximately 81,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 616,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Jersey Res have traded between the current low of $29.74 and a high of $51.20 and are now at $29.96. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation provides retail and wholesale energy services. The Company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas Co., is a local distribution company serving customers in central and northern New Jersey.

There is potential upside of 38.5% for shares of New Jersey Res based on a current price of $29.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.78.

