Shares of Netapp Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $36.37. Approximately 103,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Netapp Inc has overhead space with shares priced $36.64, or 48.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.55 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.42.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netapp Inc have traded between the current low of $36.37 and a high of $78.35 and are now at $36.64. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

