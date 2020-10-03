Shares of Netapp Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $40.87. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 213,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 72.5% exists for Netapp Inc, based on a current level of $40.91 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.55. Netapp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.36 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $56.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Netapp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $40.87 and a high of $78.35 and are now at $40.91. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 2.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

