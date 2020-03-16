Shares of Ncr Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.38. So far today approximately 53,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Ncr Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.87 and the current low of $15.38 and are currently at $15.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Ncr Corp has overhead space with shares priced $15.38, or 61.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.03 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.45.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ncr Corp on February 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.40. Since that call, shares of Ncr Corp have fallen 43.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.