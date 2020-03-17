Shares of Navient Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 344,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

Navient Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.67 and the current low of $6.65 and are currently at $6.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

There is potential upside of 148.3% for shares of Navient Corp based on a current price of $6.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.01 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.30.

