Shares of Natl Oilwell Var Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.22. So far today approximately 461,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.4 million shares.

Natl Oilwell Var has overhead space with shares priced $11.35, or 69.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $36.85. Natl Oilwell Var shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.82 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $22.17.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

Natl Oilwell Var share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.37 and the current low of $11.22 and are currently at $11.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 2.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natl Oilwell Var. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natl Oilwell Var in search of a potential trend change.